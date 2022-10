Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against poultry breeder Select Genetics to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Hall Ansley P.C. on behalf of a former Select Genetics farm manager claiming age discrimination. The case is 3:22-cv-05081, Pendergrass v. Select Genetics, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 21, 2022, 7:46 PM