Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP on Thursday removed a privacy lawsuit against BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bancorporation to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Music City Law and Worrick Robinson Law on behalf of Carter O'neal Logistics, P&M Logistics and Boris Penchion, claims that the defendant breached its terms and conditions by providing the alleged personal financial records of the plaintiff to a subpoena company. The case is 3:23-cv-00474, Penchion et al v. Cadence Bancorporation, Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 11, 2023, 7:15 PM