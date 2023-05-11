Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP on Thursday removed a privacy lawsuit against BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bancorporation to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Music City Law and Worrick Robinson Law on behalf of Carter O'neal Logistics, P&M Logistics and Boris Penchion, claims that the defendant breached its terms and conditions by providing the alleged personal financial records of the plaintiff to a subpoena company. The case is 3:23-cv-00474, Penchion et al v. Cadence Bancorporation, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 11, 2023, 7:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Boris Penchion

Carter Oneal Logistics, Inc.

P&M Logistics, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Music City Law, PLLC

Robinson, Reagan & Young, P.C.

defendants

BancorpSouth Bank

Cadence Bancorporation, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract