Who Got The Work

Macy's and other defendants have retained Lester Schwab Katz & Dwyer partner Robert N. Dunn as counsel in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by The Sanders Firm on behalf of New York police sergeant Eva Y. Pena, who contends that she was falsely arrested while shopping at Macy's and as a result has been passed up for promotion by the NYPD. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen, is 1:22-cv-05268, Pena v. Macy's Inc. et al.