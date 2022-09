New Suit

Macy's and other defendants were slapped with a civil rights lawsuit Saturday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by The Sanders Firm on behalf of New York police sergeant Eva Y. Pena, who contends that she was falsely arrested while shopping at Macy's and as a result has been passed up for promotion by the NYPD. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05268, Pena v. Macy's Inc. et al.