Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spector Gadon Rosen Vinci on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking benefits for bodily injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Arze & Mollica on behalf of Geovanny Pena Pena. The case is 1:23-cv-03337, Pena v. Allstate Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 02, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Geovanny Pena Pena

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Spector Gadon & Rosen, P.c.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision