New Suit - Product Liability

Paccar, a Washington-based truck manufacturer, was sued Monday in Texas Eastern District Court over an allegedly defective collision warning and automatic emergency braking system. The court action was brought by the Brown Law Firm and other counsel on behalf of Kiabet Gonzalez and Noe Pena. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00721, Pena et al v. Paccar Inc.

Automotive

August 22, 2022, 7:35 PM