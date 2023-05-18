New Suit

Penguin Random House, Pen American Center Inc. and two parents of minor children that attend schools in the Escambia County School District sued the Escambia County School Board on Wednesday in Florida Northern District Court. The court action, brought by Ballard Spahr and Protect Democracy, seeks injunctive relief restraining the defendant from removing and/or restricting access to books by or about people of color and/or LGBTQ+ people. The suit further contends that the threatened removals and restriction of access constitute viewpoint discrimination in violation of the First Amendment. The case is 3:23-cv-10385, Pen American Center Inc et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 18, 2023, 6:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Penguin Random House LLC

Ann Novakowski

Ashley Hope Perez

David Levithan

George M Johnson

Kyle Lukoff

Lindsay Durtschi

Pen American Center Inc

Sarah Brannen

Plaintiffs

Protect Democracy - Washington Dc

defendants

Escambia County School Board

Escambia County School District

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation