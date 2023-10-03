Who Got The Work

Saranne E. Weimer of Reed Smith has entered an appearance for medical device manufacturing company Integra LifeSciences and its current and former senior executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Sept. 9 in New Jersey District Court by Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody & Agnello and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, accuses the defendants of failing to timely rectify issues at its Boston, Massachusetts manufacturing plant after receiving an FDA warning letter in 2018. According to the suit, Integra continued to assure investors that it had 'undertaken significant efforts' to rectify the issues at the facility, but in May 2023 announced the recall of all products manufactured at the Boston facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023. A third of Integra's revenue comes from collagen-based medical devices that are used for complex wound care, peripheral nerve repair and reconstruction surgery. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:23-cv-20321, Pembroke Pines Firefighters & Police Officers Pension Fund v. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation et al.

Health Care

October 03, 2023, 10:10 AM

