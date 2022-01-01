New Suit - Securities Class Action

Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois-based health care company, and its top officials were hit with a securities class action Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court in relation to the safety and salability of Abbott's infant formula. The suit, filed by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman and other counsel, accuses the defendants of making false statements concerning 'unsanitary' conditions at Abbott's Sturgis facility that led to the facility closing in early 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04661, Pembroke Pines Firefighters & Police Officers Pension Fund v. Abbott Laboratories et al.