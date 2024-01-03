Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partners Andrew Clubok, Kevin M. McDonough and Jooyoung Yeu have entered appearances for Adobe and its top execitives in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Oct. 20 in New York Southern District Court by Grant & Eisenhofer and Klausner, Kaufman, Jensen & Levinson, accuses the defendants of downplaying the competitive pressure Adobe was experiencing from Figma, a provider of a web-based tool for designing user interfaces. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-09260, Pembroke Pines Firefighters & Police Officers Pension Fund et al v. Adobe, Inc. et al.

Technology

January 03, 2024, 7:11 AM

Plaintiffs

City of Hollywood Police Officers' Retirement System

Pembroke Pines Firefighters & Police Officers Pension Fund

the City of Hollywood Police Officers' Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Grant & Eisenhofer

defendants

Adobe, Inc.

Daniel Durn

David Wadhwani

John Murphy, NY

Jonathan Vaas

Shantanu Narayen

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws