Who Got The Work

Michael P. Crooks and Maria DelPizzo Sanders of von Briesen & Roper have entered appearances for attorneys Michael Covey and Ryan Frank in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case was filed by four pro se plaintiffs on Dec. 16 in Wisconsin Western District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, is 3:22-cv-00716, Pemberton, James et al v. Walker, Kyle et al.

Wisconsin

January 30, 2023, 7:12 AM