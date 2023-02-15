Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at DLA Piper on Wednesday removed a negligence and breach-of-contract lawsuit against Citizens Financial Group to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit arises from a real property purchase agreement and accuses the defendant of failing to timely process the plaintiff-purchasers' loan application, causing the property to be sold to another buyer. The suit was filed by Thurman Wilson Boutwell & Galvin on behalf of Joseph Peltier, Heather Oesting and other plaintiffs. The case is 3:23-cv-00088, Peltier et al. v. Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

February 15, 2023, 6:16 PM