Lawyers at Coughlin Betke LLP on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dollar Tree to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Michael E. Skiber on behalf of Norma Pellot, who contends she was injured when the defendant's helium tank exploded. The case is 3:23-cv-00565, Pellot v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.

May 02, 2023, 4:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Norma Pellot

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Michael E. Skiber

defendants

Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.

defendant counsels

Coughlin Betke LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims