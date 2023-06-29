New Suit - Securities

Chicago-based power company Exelon was hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over subsidiary Commonwealth Edison's admitted bribery of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The suit is part of a string of cases alleging that former CEO Anne Pramaggiore and other employees procured Madigan's support for legislation through various favors, resulting in the 'ComEd Four Trial' in May 2023 where Pramaggiore and three other defendants were found guilty. Madigan's trial is set for Apr. 2024. The suit was brought by Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel and Bragar Eagel & Squire on behalf of Melvin Peller. The case is 1:23-cv-04206, Peller v. Anderson et al.

Energy

June 29, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Melvin Peller

Plaintiffs

Cafferty Clobes Meriwether Sprengel

defendants

Exelon Corporation

Ann C. Berzin

Anne Pramaggiore

Anthony K. Anderson

Christopher M. Crane

Edward Moody

Fidel Marquez

Jay Doherty

Jeanne M. Jones

John F. Young

John Hooker

John W. Rogers, Jr.

Joseph Dominguez

Joseph Nigro

Juan Ochoa

Laurie Brlas

Linda Jojo

Mayo A. Shattuck III

Michael F. McClain

Michael J. Madigan

Nicholas DeBenedictis

Paul L. Joskow

Richard W. Mies

Robert J. Lawless

Stephen D. Steinour

Yves C. De Balmann

nature of claim: 890/