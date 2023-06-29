Chicago-based power company Exelon was hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over subsidiary Commonwealth Edison's admitted bribery of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The suit is part of a string of cases alleging that former CEO Anne Pramaggiore and other employees procured Madigan's support for legislation through various favors, resulting in the 'ComEd Four Trial' in May 2023 where Pramaggiore and three other defendants were found guilty. Madigan's trial is set for Apr. 2024. The suit was brought by Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel and Bragar Eagel & Squire on behalf of Melvin Peller. The case is 1:23-cv-04206, Peller v. Anderson et al.
Energy
June 29, 2023, 6:02 PM