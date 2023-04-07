Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center Inc. to Arizona District Court. The complaint was filed by the Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of a former employee who alleges that she was terminated after she requested a religious exception to the defendant’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. The case is 4:23-cv-00165, Pellegrino v. El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center Incorporated.

Health Care

April 07, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Pellegrino

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Lynn Eric Goar PC

defendants

El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center Incorporated

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination