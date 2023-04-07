Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center Inc. to Arizona District Court. The complaint was filed by the Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of a former employee who alleges that she was terminated after she requested a religious exception to the defendant’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. The case is 4:23-cv-00165, Pellegrino v. El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center Incorporated.
Health Care
April 07, 2023, 3:02 PM