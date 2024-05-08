Kenneth R. Slater Jr. and Ann Catino of Halloran & Sage and David A. Schulz of Ballard Spahr have entered appearances for CitiMortgage, Jodi Couture and other defendants in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed March 27 in Connecticut District Court by on behalf of Robert Youngs Pelgrift Jr. and Susan Curtis Pelgrift, seeks to direct the defendants at remediating all violations of the Clean Water Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall, is 3:24-cv-00474, Pelgrift et al v. CitiMortgage, Inc et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 08, 2024, 5:23 PM