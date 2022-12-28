New Suit

RDC Restorations was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry on behalf of Peleus Insurance, seeks a declaration that Peleus has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a construction accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10928, Peleus Insurance Co. v. RDC Restorations Inc.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 7:45 PM