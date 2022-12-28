New Suit

Milestone Construction, New Tent LLC and Neo Image Enterprises were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry on behalf of Peleus Insurance, seeks a declaration that Peleus has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a construction accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10933, Peleus Insurance Co. v. Milestone Construction Corp. et al.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 7:35 PM