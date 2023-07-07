Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Clausen Choquette PLLC and Berger Singerman LLP have stepped in as defense counsel to the Edgewater Beach Resort Community Association in a pending hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit. The action was filed May 23 in Florida Northern District Court by Goodman McGuffey LLP on behalf of Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and Peleus Insurance Co. The court case seeks a declaration that the defendants have no duty to provide coverage for a supplemental insurance claim for property damage from Hurricane Michael. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allen C. Winsor, is 5:23-cv-00141, Peleus Insurance Company v. Edgewater Beach Resort Community Association Inc.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 10:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Peleus Insurance Company

Princeton Excess And Surplus Lines Insurance Company

Goodman Mcguffey Llp - Sarasota Fl

defendants

Edgewater Beach Resort Community Association Inc

Edgewater Beach Resort Community Association, Inc.

defendant counsels

Berger Singerman

Clausen Choquette Pllc - Lake Worth Fl

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute