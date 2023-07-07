Attorneys at Clausen Choquette PLLC and Berger Singerman LLP have stepped in as defense counsel to the Edgewater Beach Resort Community Association in a pending hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit. The action was filed May 23 in Florida Northern District Court by Goodman McGuffey LLP on behalf of Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and Peleus Insurance Co. The court case seeks a declaration that the defendants have no duty to provide coverage for a supplemental insurance claim for property damage from Hurricane Michael. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allen C. Winsor, is 5:23-cv-00141, Peleus Insurance Company v. Edgewater Beach Resort Community Association Inc.
Insurance
July 07, 2023, 10:13 AM