New Suit

Peleus Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against amusement park ride manufacturer 741 Inc., Christopher McMullen and other defendants on Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Freeman Mathis & Gary, seeks a declaration that Peleus has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death suit brought on behalf of the estate of a 10-year-old girl who was ejected from 741's 'Xtreme Super Sizzler' ride at the 2019 Harvest Festival in Deerfield, New Jersey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01480, Peleus Insurance Co. v. 741 Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 12, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Peleus Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

defendants

741, Inc.

Amanda Mcmullen

Christopher Mcmullen

Suzanne Mcmahon

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute