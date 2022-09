Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Bevara Inc. and MB Real Estate Services to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by The Fry Law Firm on behalf of Ola Pelaez. The case is 1:22-cv-03714, Pelaez v. Bevara, Inc. et al.

Georgia

September 17, 2022, 1:22 PM