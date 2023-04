Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at O'Hagan Meyer LLC on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from a faulty extension cord, was filed by Steinberg, Goodman & Kalish on behalf of Pekin Insurance. The case is 1:23-cv-02164, Pekin Insurance Company v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 06, 2023, 10:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Pekin Insurance Company

defendants

Walmart Inc.

defendant counsels

O'Hagan Meyer, LLC

O'Hagan Meyer

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims