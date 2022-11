Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilkins Gire PLLC on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers and Ricky Lee Binns to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, concerning claims of winter freeze damage, was filed by Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Cara Pegram and Robert Pegram. The case is 9:22-cv-00188, Pegram et al v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 16, 2022, 5:57 PM