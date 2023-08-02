New Suit - Defamation and Trade Secrets

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe filed a defamation and trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Pegasystems. The suit accuses Appian Corp. of falsely claiming that Pegasystems had been found guilty of criminal charges, prohibiting the company from working with the federal government. The complaint also claims that Appian issued statements alleging that the plaintiff's employees used false identities to access proprietary information, including trial versions of Appian software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11776, Pegasystems Inc. v. Appian Corporation.

August 02, 2023

Pegasystems Inc.

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Appian Corporation

