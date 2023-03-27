Who Got The Work

Jonathan Barger and John Goodwin of Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig have stepped in as defense counsel to Affiliated FM Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for a disputed water damage claim arising from the Feb. 2021 Texas freeze period, was filed Feb. 10 in Texas Western District Court by Peckar & Abramson on behalf of Pegasus Trucking. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama, is 3:23-cv-00059, Pegasus Trucking, LLC v. Affiliated FM Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 27, 2023, 6:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Pegasus Trucking

Pegasus Trucking, LLC

Peckar & Abramson

defendants

Affiliated FM Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute