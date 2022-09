Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Manning Gross + Massenburg on Friday removed a lawsuit against General Electric, Flowserve Corp., Paramount Global, Viking Pump and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint, for asbestos-related product liability claims, was filed by Maune, Raichle, Hartley, French & Mudd on behalf of Stephen C. Peet. The case is 2:22-cv-06672, Peet v. Armstrong International, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 17, 2022, 5:43 PM