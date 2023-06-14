Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Catalent Pharma Solutions, Perrigo Co. and other defendants to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Friedman Rubin PLLP on behalf of a plaintiff who went into cardiac arrest stemming from an asthma episode that could not be treated due to the defendants issuing an inhaler that allegedly failed to dispense medicine. The case is 2:23-cv-00900, Peeples v. Perrigo Company PLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 14, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Herman Peeples

defendants

Perrigo Company PLC

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims