Counsel at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Catalent Pharma Solutions, Perrigo Co. and other defendants to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Friedman Rubin PLLP on behalf of a plaintiff who went into cardiac arrest stemming from an asthma episode that could not be treated due to the defendants issuing an inhaler that allegedly failed to dispense medicine. The case is 2:23-cv-00900, Peeples v. Perrigo Company PLC.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 14, 2023, 4:58 PM