Brandon C. Hubbard, Scott R. Knapp and Zachary Pelton from Dickinson Wright have stepped in to defend Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, doing business as BCBSM, in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 15 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Hurwitz Law PLLC on behalf of a registered nurse who claims that she was terminated and denied a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg, is 2:23-cv-11147, Peeples v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
Insurance
July 03, 2023, 5:23 AM