Who Got The Work

Brandon C. Hubbard, Scott R. Knapp and Zachary Pelton from Dickinson Wright have stepped in to defend Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, doing business as BCBSM, in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 15 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Hurwitz Law PLLC on behalf of a registered nurse who claims that she was terminated and denied a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg, is 2:23-cv-11147, Peeples v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Insurance

July 03, 2023, 5:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Carmen Peeples

Plaintiffs

Hurwitz Law PLLC

defendants

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, d/b/a Bcbsm

defendant counsels

Dickinson Wright

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation