Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against ABC Liquors Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Lee Law on behalf of Shane Peeper. The case is 6:22-cv-02137, Peeper v. ABC Liquors, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 17, 2022, 6:17 AM