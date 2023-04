Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Erickson Sederstrom on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Nebraska District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a hailstorm, was filed by Houghton Bradford Whitted on behalf of Peel's Park Drive LLC and L.E.E.P. Inc. The case is 8:23-cv-00140, Peel's Park Drive LLC et al. v. Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America.

Insurance

April 12, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

L.E.E.P., Inc.

Peel's Park Drive, LLC

Plaintiffs

Houghton, Bradford Law Firm

defendants

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

defendant counsels

Erickson, Sederstrom Law Firm - Omaha

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute