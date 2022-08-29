Removed To Federal Court

Juan Antonio Gonzalez of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida on Monday removed a lawsuit targeting the state government, TransUnion, Wells Fargo and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over federal student loans, was filed pro se by Tamiko N. Peele. The case is 1:22-cv-22738, Peele v. The United States Department of Justice through its United States Trustee Program et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 29, 2022, 3:56 PM