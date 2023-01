Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Day on Monday removed a lawsuit against Experian Information Solutions Inc., OpenSky and Jones Day associate Brian M. Trujillo to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that the defendants breached an agreement after the plaintiff took proper measures to close a credit card account with OpenSky. The case is 2:23-cv-14005, Peele v. Jones Day et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 10, 2023, 6:50 AM