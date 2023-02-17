Removed To Federal Court

The Office of U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe removed a lawsuit against Truist Bank, Travelers, Broward County and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court on Friday. The complaint, alleging breach of settlement agreement, was filed pro se by Tamiko N. Peele and Robert L Walker. Travelers is represented by Cole, Scott & Kissane. The case is 2:23-cv-14037, Peele et al v. The 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida, Broward County, Florida, as Successor in Interest to, it's Court Registry Depository Funds Reserve Notes of $180,030.00 U.S. Currency, it's Records et al.

Insurance

February 17, 2023, 12:16 PM