Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo on Thursday removed a class action against JRK Property Holdings Inc. and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by DDSK Law, contends that the defendants wrongfully withhold the security deposits of renters over regular wear-and-tear damage. The case is 1:23-cv-10523, Peebles et al v. JRK Property Holdings, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

March 09, 2023, 12:19 PM