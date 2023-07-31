New Suit - Employment

Aaron's Inc., an Atlanta-based company that offers lease-to-own furniture and appliances, was hit with a lawsuit Monday in Kansas District Court over alleged race- and gender-based employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Lauren Allen LLC on behalf of a former general manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after she filed a complaint with human resources contending that her supervisor sexually harassed her. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02332, Pedroza v. Aaron's, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 31, 2023, 1:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Ofelia Pedroza

Plaintiffs

Lauren Allen LLC

defendants

Aaron's, LLC

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation