Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against AVT Title Services LLC, PHH Mortgage Corporation and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Carl Mann on behalf of Gaspar Pedrosa and Gema Pedrosa. The case is 4:23-cv-02463, Pedrosa et al v. AVT Title Services, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 06, 2023, 4:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Gaspar Pedrosa

Gema Pedrosa

defendants

AVT Title Services, LLC

PHH Mortgage Corporation

Power Default Services, Inc.

U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates 1998-R1

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action