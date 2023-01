New Suit

CoreCivic and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Saturday in Alabama Middle District Court. The court case was brought pro se by Terry Henderson Peden, who contends that the defendant failed to notify him of his parole hearing dates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00050, Peden et al v. Gwathney et al.

Government

January 23, 2023, 10:33 AM