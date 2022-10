Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Extra Space Storage Inc. to North Carolina Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Pope McMillan PA on behalf of Michael Weston Peck. The case is 1:22-cv-00877, Peck v. Extra Space Storage Inc.

North Carolina

October 13, 2022, 5:55 PM