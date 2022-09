Removed To Federal Court

Pisano Law Firm removed a lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. and other defendants to New Jersey District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Timothy Abeel & Associates on behalf of Suzanne Peck and W. Charles Peck. Counsel have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 1:22-cv-05762, Peck et al v. Jayco, Inc. et al.