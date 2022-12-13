New Suit - FOIA

Steptoe & Johnson filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Monday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Pebble Limited Partnership. The suit, against the U.S. Department of the Army, seeks records related to documents and communications between the department leadership and specific individuals between July 2020 and Jan. 2021 regarding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denial of a Clean Water Act permit. The case is 1:22-cv-03709, Pebble Limited Partnership v. U.S. Department Of The Army.

Aerospace & Defense

December 13, 2022, 4:19 AM