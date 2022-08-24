Who Got The Work

DLA Piper Gina Durham has entered an appearance for Umro Realty Corp. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case was filed June 10 in California Northern District Court by Turner Boyd LLP on behalf of Pebble Beach Company. The complaint contends that the defendant intentionally misled consumers into believing it was affiliated with Pebble Beach by featuring images of the 7th Hole of Pebble Beach Golf Links in its advertising. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:22-cv-03438, Pebble Beach Company v. Umro Realty Corp.

Real Estate

August 24, 2022, 10:31 AM