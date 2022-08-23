New Suit

CoreCivic, a private prison operator, and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday in Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Mitchell & Shapiro and American Trial Law Litigators on behalf of the Estate of Corey Kindell, an inmate who died from COVID-19 after the defendants allegedly refused to provide medical treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00095, Peavy et al. v. CoreCivic Inc. et al.

Government

August 23, 2022, 12:22 PM