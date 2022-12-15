Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against DexCom, a developer of continuous glucose monitoring systems, to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Tosi Law on behalf of Angela Peatross, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendant's G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System is inaccurate and fails to alert users of potential hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia. The case is 3:22-cv-01988, Peatross v. DexCom Inc.

Health Care

December 15, 2022, 8:31 PM