Who Got The Work

Proskauer Rose partner Nigel F. Telman and associate Alexandra S. Oxyer have stepped in to represent McDonald's and CEO Christopher Kempczinski in an employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 14 in Illinois Northern District Court by Carmen D. Caruso Law Firm on behalf of Michael Peaster, former Vice President of Global Safety, Security, and Intelligence for McDonald's. Peaster, who is Black, claims that he was fired in retaliation for speaking out about race in a town hall. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy L. Maldonado, is 1:22-cv-07037, Peaster v. McDonald's Corporation et al.