New Suit - Employment

McDonald's and its CEO Christopher Kempczinski were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court centered on controversial comments Kempczinski made in Nov. 2021 in a text message to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot regarding a tragic shooting at a McDonald's restaurant. The lawsuit was filed by Carmen D. Caruso Law Firm on behalf of Michael Peaster, former vice president of security for McDonald's, who contends that he was fired in retaliation for contradicting Kempczinski's thoughts on race at an in-person meeting held at corporate headquarters in the aftermath of the controversy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07037, Peaster v. McDonald's Corporation et al.