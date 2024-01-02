Who Got The Work

Eva C. Madison and Kyle D. Kennedy of Littler Mendelson have stepped in as defense counsel to Tyson Foods in a pending employment class action. The suit, over the company's enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, was filed Nov. 16 in Arkansas Eastern District Court by Cox, Sterling, Vandiver & Botteicher. The lawsuit alleges that Tyson had a practice of denying workers' requests for remote work options as a religious accommodation and failed to conduct an individualized assessment of each worker's essential job functions before placing employees on extended unpaid leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller, is 4:23-cv-01080, Pearson v. Tyson Foods Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 02, 2024, 9:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Sarah Pearson

Plaintiffs

Cox, Sterling, Vandiver & Botteicher, PLLC

defendants

Tyson Foods Inc

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination