Who Got The Work

Charlene A. Barker and Shareda P. Coleman of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney have entered appearances for Drexel University in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed May 29 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a former custodian who contends that the defendant failed to accommodate his disability and terminated him due to his disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe, is 2:24-cv-02277, Pearson v. Drexel University.

Education

July 15, 2024, 10:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Winfred Pearson, III

Plaintiffs

Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, P.C.

Defendants

Drexel University

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

Nature of Claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA