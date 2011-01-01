New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kia Motors and parent company Hyundai Motor were hit with a consumer class action Friday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Kia and Hyundai owners who claim their vehicles contain a defect that makes them easy to steal. The suit is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2021 Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. The court action was filed by Gustafson Gluek PLLC; Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky; and Throndset Michenfelder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02882, Pearson et al v. Kia America, Inc. et al.