Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Locke Lord on Monday removed a lawsuit against Stelfast LLC to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of a former office manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-03085, Pearlstein v. Stelfast, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 05, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Allison Pearlstein

defendants

John Does 1-5 And 6-10

Stelfast, LLC

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination