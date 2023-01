Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by Diverse Legal Solutions on behalf of Pearl Center LLC. The case is 5:23-cv-00011, Pearl Center, LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 17, 2023, 5:57 PM